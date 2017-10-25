INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Helping keep your kids from experiencing money problems and understanding what financial concerns your parents may have will be important for your planning. Our money expert, Andy Mattingly is in the studio today to talk about preparing the sandwich generation about financial readiness.
Ensuring financial readiness for all
-
4 Your Money: Financial moves you should be making
-
4 Your Money: How you pay determines financial future
-
Skills to help your pre-teen learn about financial responsibility
-
4 Your Money: Don’t panic over a financial crisis
-
4 Your Money: Net worth, the number that matters
-
-
4 Your Money: Smart money moves you should make this fall
-
4 Your Money: Financial moves you’ll regret forever
-
4 Your Money: Are you financially prepared?
-
It’s good to start thinking about ways you can minimize your tax burden
-
4 Your Money: When to break money rules
-
-
4 Your Money: Achieving your financial goals
-
4 Your Money: Tips for your college freshman
-
Tips for first time home buyers