Ensuring financial readiness for all

Posted 3:31 pm, October 25, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Helping keep your kids from experiencing money problems and understanding what financial concerns your parents may have will be important for your planning. Our money expert, Andy Mattingly is in the studio today to talk about preparing the sandwich generation about financial readiness.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s