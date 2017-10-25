× Ball State student accused of driving drunk after hitting child with car in parking lot

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Ball State University student faces a driving while intoxicated charge after his car struck a child in a campus parking lot over the weekend.

Police arrested Jaylon Miskel, 22, Homewood, Ill., Saturday on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

Police said the incident happened around 7:10 p.m. Saturday at an overflow parking lot along Tillotson Avenue. The child, a student at a local elementary school, reportedly suffered a skull fracture. She was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis.

A breath test measured Miskel’s blood-alcohol content at 0.212, more than twice Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08. The crash happened shortly after Ball State’s homecoming football game at nearby Scheumann Stadium.

Miskel told an officer he was going about 20-25 mph when his car hit the child. He said he didn’t see her in his peripheral vision and said he’d had a “mixed drink” earlier in the evening.

Miskel was taken to the Delaware County Jail and released Sunday morning after posting bond.