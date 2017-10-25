Anthony Rizzo sends girl in ICU autographed jersey after photo stolen from hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Abby Schrage is a fighter. The 12-year-old girl, who is bravely battling cancer, decided to hang up a picture of her favorite Chicago Cub for inspiration when she entered the ICU.

According to WGN, someone stole her autographed picture of Cubs’ slugger Anthony Rizzo right out of her hospital room in St. Louis.

On Wednesday, Rizzo, who is a cancer survivor, heard the news and replaced the picture.

Watch the sweet moment below when Abby finds out Rizzo replaced her autographed picture with something even better…an autographed jersey. She also received another version of the autograph picture.

 

