Advisories are posted for a widespread frost tonight, followed by a partially unsettled weekend

We'll see some limited sunshine this morning before clouds fill back in for the afternoon. Skies will be generally overcast by 2 p.m. We'll see more dry time than wet today, but an isolated shower will be possible by the 5 p.m. drive. Highs will be near 50 this afternoon.

Tonight we'll see our first widespread FROST of the year. Frost ADVISORIES are posted through 9 a.m. Thursday. Morning lows will dip into the low to mid 30s Thursday morning. This frost will also impact downtown Indianapolis.

The weekend will start off unsettled. Showers will be likely Friday night into Saturday. Showers will taper off from west to east on Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 40s. On Sunday we have an isolated shower chance, and we'll be cold enough to support a few wet snowflakes at times. No accumulation is expected.

On Monday we'll see our first hard freeze of the year...especially outside of the immediate metro area where we'll see lows in the 20s.