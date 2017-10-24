× This chill is on with additional rain chances through Wednesday and our first freeze this weekend

It is going to be a cold, cloudy, damp and breezy Tuesday. Hour by hour, temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 40s ALL day with an occasional gust up to 25 mph.

Rain totals will stay under 0.25″ through tonight.

The coverage of rain will go up after 1 pm and it will likely be a wet 5pm drive for most of central Indiana. No severe weather is expected today.

Tonight, skies will clear and we’ll likely see widespread frost early Wednesday AM.

Another strong front will approach the area late Friday and bring widespread rain Friday night and Saturday. This will bring us back down to the 40s for day time highs and morning lows this weekend around 32. We’ll likely see our FIRST freeze of the year, even in Indy by Sunday morning.