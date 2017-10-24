Prosecutors fight crime by showing kids, parents the reality of gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Marion County prosecutors are teaming up with youth counselors to combat teenage violence.

A special presentation Tuesday night is aimed at educating kids and their parents about the realities of gun violence.

Outside a Long John Silver’s near Castleton Square Mall, 13-year-old Matthew McGee died after being shot in the head.

In the parking lot of a Popeye’s on 16th Street, 14-year-old Anthony Hughes Jr. was gunned down.

Those teens and a half dozen more under the age of 18 have been killed by gun violence this year in Indianapolis.

“Gun violence is a true issue in our community,” said Aaron McBride with Reach For Youth. “There are a lot of victims in our community.”

That’s why Reach for Youth is hosting a presentation by the prosecutor’s office designed to explain in graphic detail the legal and emotional consequences of gun violence.

“The reality is there’s nothing glamorous about gun violence at all. Kids could end up incarcerated or injured or killed. That's the reality,” said Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry.

Prosecutor Curry knows that teens accused of murder has also become all too common. This year, prosecutors charged 16-year-old Ahmond Hubbard with murder following a shooting on Union Street and 17-year-old Dewayne Harris is accused of a murder on 28th Street.

Over the last two years, ten kids under the age of 18 have been charged with murder in Marion County.

“It’s obvious with some kids in this program the message doesn’t register, but with some it does and that’s our hope,” said Curry.

Gun violence of course is not unique to Indianapolis. One national study group found that this year more than 3,200 kids 17 and under have been killed or wounded in shootings nationwide.

Some say education is a big step toward prevention.

“Often it’s too late. Our youth only gets this education after they’ve already committed an offense or have been a victim of gun violence, so we're really hopeful this is a preventative measure,” said McBride.

The educational event will be held Tuesday night at the Reach For Youth offices on Washington Boulevard from 6 to 8 p.m.