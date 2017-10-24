PHOTOS: Hoosier Airman finally meets daughter who was born during his deployment

Posted 9:18 pm, October 24, 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. – An Airman from Indiana finally got to meet his daughter who was born during his 6-month deployment in the Middle East.

Caleb Hanthorne and his wife Hannah found out they were expecting a child the same day the soldier received deployment orders.

When it came time for the father to meet his 5-month-old daughter on Friday, Miranda Leigh Photography was on hand to document the precious moment.

“With all of the crazy news in the world, this always brings a smile to people’s faces,” said Hannah.

Caleb and Hannah are both from Attica, Indiana, but they’re currently living in Sumter, South Carolina, where Caleb is stationed at Shaw Air Force Base.

