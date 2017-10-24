× Franciscan Health Indianapolis placed on lockdown as authorities search for suspect in area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Franciscan Health Indianapolis has been placed on a precautionary lockdown as Greenwood police search for a suspect in the area.

The hospital is located at the intersection of E. Stop 11 Rd. and Emerson Ave. on the city’s southeast side.

Police say the lockdown was issued after they began a vehicle pursuit with a shoplifter that fled a store in Greenwood. The suspect then reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Franciscan Health says hospital security and local agencies are monitoring all exits and entrances as police continue to look for the suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.