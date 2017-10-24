× Former employee at east side day care sentenced in 3 child molestation cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A former Indianapolis day care employee was convicted and sentenced for three child molestation cases.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Tuesday Andrew Seal, 41, was found guilty on three counts of child molesting. On Oct. 12, he was sentenced to 32 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

In addition to the jail time, Seal must also report as a sex offender for life and his preschool license has been revoked.

Curry says Seal was employed as a preschool teacher at Daystar Daycare Center, located on North Rural Street on the east side, at the time of the crimes. Two of the victims, ages 3 and 4, attended the day care and both reported being inappropriately touched by Seal during nap time. A third victim, age 5, was not assaulted at the facility.

Officials say the incidents occurred between Sept. 2015 – Aug. 2016.