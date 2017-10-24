Fertility doctor who used own sperm on patients expected to plead guilty to obstruction charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Donald Cline, the former Indiana fertility doctor who used his own sperm to impregnate his patients without their knowledge, is planning to plead guilty to obstruction of justice charges.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Cline said he will now admit lying to state investigators after fathering more than 20 children.

“I’m ecstatic. I couldn’t be any happier,” Jacoba Ballard said.

Ballard is one of the children Cline fathered. She told CBS4 that the expected guilty plea is a good first step for finding justice for all of Cline’s victims.

“I wish there were more charges. And I wish that all the senators and everybody would listen to us and do something but this is a start,” she said.

Indiana currently doesn’t have any laws on its books preventing physicians from doing what Cline did, so he cannot be charged with inappropriate sexual contact. Some of the children Cline fathered say they hope this case is the catalyst for new laws.

“We want to stop this from happening again because it was wrong on so many levels. Even though there are no laws against it, it was wrong and he needs to own up to what he did and we need to prevent this from happening again,” Amber Stafford said.

Some of the children Cline fathered, including Matt White, say so far at least 25 siblings have been connected through DNA tests and the website 23andme. Which he says is all the more reason for new laws that would protect future victims.

“This wasn’t just a handful of kids or mothers that this happened to that resulted into a handful of children. We’re now into several dozen. And it’s going to continue to grow,” White said.

Some of the children are hoping to deliver victim impact statements in front of a judge prior to Cline’s sentencing hearing.

Cline is expected to officially submit his guilty plea on December 14.