Crawfordsville man charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Crawfordsville man is accused of posing as a female to entice teenage boys to send him sexually explicit images of themselves over the internet.

U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced Tuesday that 27-year-old Drew W. Sutherlin is now facing 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

From January 2015 to May 2017, Sutherlin sent pornographic images of an actual woman to several boys between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, according to Minkler. He would then reportedly ask for sexually explicit images of the boys in return.

Believing they were speaking with an actual female, Minkler says the 15 victims sent those images via their cell phones.

Minkler says Sutherlin has signed a plea agreement notifying the court of his intention to plead guilty. He faces up to 35 years in prison and a minimum of five years of supervised release if convicted.

“Sexual predators cannot be allowed to take advantage of those most vulnerable in our communities,” said Minkler. “Anyone who takes advantage of our youth will be held strictly accountable and will pay a price for their criminal actions.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, IMPD and the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked together to investigate this case.