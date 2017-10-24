Carmel police arrest former Indianapolis Colts player Robert Mathis for OWI

Posted 8:17 am, October 24, 2017, by , Updated at 08:32AM, October 24, 2017

Robert Mathis

CARMEL, Ind. — Officers with the Carmel Police Department arrested former Indianapolis Colts player Robert Mathis for OWI early Tuesday morning. He is currently in the Hamilton County Jail on a no bond hold.

According to information from the jail, he was arrested at 12:09 a.m. for “OWI: Endangering a person.”

Mathis, 36, was drafted by the Colts in 2003, and he spent 13 seasons with the team. He retired as a player last year from the NFL, but the Colts added him to the coaching staff in September as a pass rush consultant.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s