13 Ball State fraternities to go alcohol free until 2018

MUNCIE, Ind. — More than a dozen fraternities at Ball State University won’t have events that include alcohol for the rest of the year.

Interfraternity Council President Trevor Holland says the decision was made with the university for the safety of their members and the community.

The Star Press reports the fraternities won’t host or co-host any events with alcohol until Jan. 31, 2018.

Kathy Wolf is the vice president of marketing and communications for the university. She says the decision aims to correct behaviors that weren’t consistent with the university’s standards.

Wolf says the fraternities will remain active and that its members will participate in classes that discuss alcohol use, hazing, bystander intervention and sexual assault.

Wolf says the decision shows leadership and that fraternities are taking a stand.