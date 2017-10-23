× We have a cold and wet week ahead of us with 1-2″ of rain expected through tonight

It is going to be a WET, breezy and chilly Monday. Many locations we’ll see 1-2″ of rain through tonight.

It will be virtually a wash out for your Monday, with rain that will be heavy at times. Expect rain to linger through the lunch hour and the 5pm drive. You will need the umbrella today. We’ll get a small break from the showers tonight.

Temperatures will FALL instead of rise today. We’ll be in the 50s by 3pm today along with winds from the west at 15-25.

More rain will roll in on Tuesday afternoon, and that secondary front will drop our temperatures into the 40s for highs by Wednesday.

We’ll get another reinforcing shot of cold air for this weekend with highs only in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.