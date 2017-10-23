× Scattered showers to continue into Tuesday with colder air arriving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –It’s been a dreary day with rain and overcast skies. It’s also been breezy and colder. Temperatures were in the upper 60s early this morning and fell to the low 60s by daybreak. We’ve seen a drop off in the temperatures this late afternoon. Rainfall amounts of up to one inch have fallen in parts of northwest Indiana where we were expected to see the highest totals. Lafayette and Crawfordsville have both seen about an inch of rainfall.

Tonight expect rain to continue in Indy until about 9 p.m. Additional scattered showers will continue overnight into the day Tuesday. Dress warmly because Tuesday morning’s temperatures will only be in the mid-40s with breezy winds. Temperatures in the afternoon will struggle to get to 50 degrees Tuesday. It will also be windy with occasional gusts to 30 mph. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are possible in Indy.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with morning lows in the mid-30s and highs in the upper 40s. Thursday will be the pick day out of the week with a big jump up in temperatures back to the mid-60s. It will also be mostly sunny so enjoy! Another cold front will move in Friday bringing back colder weather and chances for rain! –Danielle Dozier