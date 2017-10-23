More than 550,000 dishwashers recalled due to fire hazard

More than 550,000 dishwashers are being recalled because their power cords can overheat and catch fire.

It’s already happened to at least five people, but no injuries have been reported, according to a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

As a result, BSH Home Appliances has expanded its recall to include the following brands: Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air, and Thermador. The appliances were sold in steel, black white and custom panel.

About 408,000 appliances are included in the latest recall. That’s in addition to around 149,000 previously recalled in Oct. 2015.

The products were sold at appliance and specialty retailers, department stores, authorized builder distributors, and home improvement stores across the U.S. between January 2013 and May 2015.

The model and serial numbers are printed inside the dishwasher either on the top of the inner door panel or on the side of the panel.

The CPSC has a full list of the model and serial numbers included in this recall on their website.

Anybody with one of these recalled dishwashers should immediately stop using them and contact BSH Home Appliances for a free inspection and repair.