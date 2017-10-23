× Man shoots at his own truck after theft at southeast side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A late night auto theft erupted into gunfire on Indy’s south side Sunday night.

The shooting took place at a Speedway gas station on south Emerson Avenue. Police say the victim opened fire as a thief tried to steal his truck.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the shooting. The theft began after the victim made a simple yet common mistake of leaving his truck running with no one behind the wheel.

Police say the victim noticed a thief get into his truck and start to drive away. The victim ran outside and fired several shots at his own truck.

Police believe the suspect returned fire. The shooting shattered the truck’s back windshield and side window, but the suspect still managed to speed away.

Two eyewitnesses claim they gave the suspect a ride to the gas station, but had no idea he planned on committing the crime.

“It is a crime of opportunity when vehicles are left running and that is a concern,” said IMPD officer Jim Gillespie.

As the temperatures start to cool down this fall, police see more frequent reports of cars being stolen while left running and unattended. They say that is an easy recipe for theft.

“A lot of times folks will warm up their car and leave doors unlocked and suspects will get in that car and leave the person in the cold without the car. So we remind folks to lock their cars. Do not leave them running because it’s an easy target for criminals in the area,” said Gillespie.

Police were able to recover the victim’s stolen truck, but so far no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.