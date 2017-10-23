Foo Fighters coming to Noblesville in July

Posted 11:33 am, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:51AM, October 23, 2017

Dave Grohl of The Foo Fighters performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 24, 2017. (OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– The Foo Fighters will play a show at the newly-renamed Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in July 2018.

Tickets for the July 26, 2018 Noblesville show will go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

The Foo Fighters released an album called “Concrete and Gold” in September. Their last show here, at the same facility when it was called Klipsch Music Center, was in 2015.

The band is led by vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl and is known for songs such as “Best of You” and “Learn to Fly.”

After the Noblesville show, the band will wrap up their tour in Chicago with a performance at Wrigley Field.

