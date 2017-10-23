× Foo Fighters coming to Noblesville in July

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– The Foo Fighters will play a show at the newly-renamed Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in July 2018.

Tickets for the July 26, 2018 Noblesville show will go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

The Foo Fighters released an album called “Concrete and Gold” in September. Their last show here, at the same facility when it was called Klipsch Music Center, was in 2015.

The band is led by vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl and is known for songs such as “Best of You” and “Learn to Fly.”

After the Noblesville show, the band will wrap up their tour in Chicago with a performance at Wrigley Field.