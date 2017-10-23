Driver, 12 students injured in school bus crash on southwest side

Posted 5:16 pm, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 05:22PM, October 23, 2017

Scene of the crash.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Several injuries were reported after a school bus crash on Indianapolis’ southwest side.

Crews were called to the scene at West Ralston Road and Paddock Road, near West Newton, around 4 p.m. when the bus collided with a box truck.

According to fire officials, the Decatur Township school bus was transporting 60 elementary school students.

Officials say the bus driver and 12 students suffered minor injuries. No serious injuries were reported.

The students and driver were transported to area hospitals to be evaluated.

The parents of the children are being contacted by the school’s principal, while the uninjured students are being transported home in a different bus.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s