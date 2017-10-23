× Driver, 12 students injured in school bus crash on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Several injuries were reported after a school bus crash on Indianapolis’ southwest side.

Crews were called to the scene at West Ralston Road and Paddock Road, near West Newton, around 4 p.m. when the bus collided with a box truck.

According to fire officials, the Decatur Township school bus was transporting 60 elementary school students.

Officials say the bus driver and 12 students suffered minor injuries. No serious injuries were reported.

The students and driver were transported to area hospitals to be evaluated.

The parents of the children are being contacted by the school’s principal, while the uninjured students are being transported home in a different bus.