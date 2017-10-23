× Court docs: Suspect in Kroger killing asked employee where kitchen knives were beforehand

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The suspect accused of killing a man at a south side Kroger asked an employee where he could find knives beforehand, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by CBS4 Monday.

Police believe Jason Cooper, 37, attacked Carlos Castro, 43, at the store in the 4200 block of S. East St. shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found Castro suffering from possible gunshot wounds. Medics arrived a short time later and he was pronounced dead at the store. According to a report from the coroner, it’s unclear whether Castro died from gunshots or a stab wound.

Officers separated all witnesses outside the store and began interviewing them.

A Kroger employee said he “heard a scuffle and loud voices in the dairy aisle,” according to court documents. When he came around the corner, he reportedly saw the suspect stab the victim in the chest. He told police he then heard three gunshots being fired and heard another shot towards the front of the store as the suspect fled.

That same worker said the male had asked where the kitchen knives were and he pointed him to them before the incident, according to court documents.

Another witness told police that the suspect stole her Toyota Camry and fled. It was that car that was crashed during a police pursuit in Greenwood and Cooper was arrested with Castro’s bloody gun in the vehicle.

Police say when they took Cooper into custody he “appeared to be nervous, twitching, speaking fast and was unable to focus on one topic,” court documents say.

Cooper spent most of the weekend in the hospital, but he’s now in the Marion County Jail and awaiting his initial court appearance later this week.