All southbound lanes of I-65 closed near I-70 north split due to jackknifed semi

Posted 10:11 pm, October 23, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All southbound lanes of I-65 are closed near the I-70 north split due to a jackknifed semi.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as they travel southbound on I-65 near mile marker 112.5

INDOT says traffic is being diverted to a collector ramp.

Police say one person was hospitalized as a result of the crash. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

