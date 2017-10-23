I-65 northbound reopens in Columbus following 4-semi crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. – All lanes of northbound I-65 were closed after a crash involving four semi trucks near State Road 58 in Columbus, Indiana on Monday afternoon.

The incident involved two crashes. It started when one semi rear-ended another semi. Traffic slowed down, causing a third semi to crash. A fourth semi drove into a ditch to avoid crashing with the other trucks.

None of the semi drivers were seriously injured. One driver was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital to get checked out.

Police are advising northbound traffic on I-65 to exit at the 64 mile marker. As of 2 p.m., lanes were open but traffic was moving slowly.