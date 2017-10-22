Some concerned about drivers turning right on red in downtown Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is trying to figure out if right turns at red lights downtown are a public safety issue.

Many pedestrians and cyclists say some drivers don't look for them before turning and there have been too many near misses.

It's already illegal to turn right on red at some downtown intersections and some city-county councilors say it's time to evaluate if more should be added to the list.

“I’ve had a large number of where you know, I had to like smack the hood of the car because they were turning right and looking left and didn’t see me or didn’t see my kids or whatever,” said resident Andy Howard.

Each near miss with cars turning right on red worries Howard a little bit more.

Howard rides a Pacers bike share bike from Fletcher Place to work downtown every day, but he says the problems with right-turning cars happen whether he and others are riding or walking.

“I’ll admit, as somebody who likes to get in and out where I’m going, my first thought was, 'Oh that’s going to slow me down,' but really it’s dangerous,” said Councilor Jeff Miller.

You already can’t turn right on red at some downtown intersections.

Councilors Jeff Miller and Vop Osili both say downtown has grown so much in the past few years, that it’s time to at least re-evaluate if more cross streets should be added to the list.

“Now there’s so much on every block, so yeah, I think it’s a good thing for our city, for people to slow down, check everything out,” said Miller. “We don’t need to zoom through.”

Miller and Howard both know the light won’t stop everyone. It’s a fact councilor Zach Adamson is “painfully aware of.” He says he was hit by a driver illegally turning right on red at Ohio and Delaware.

But most people do stop when signs tell them to.