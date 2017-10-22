× Report: Colts’ rookie Malik Hooker tears ACL and MCL

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A season marred by significant injuries to front-line players continued Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts.

Rookie safety Malik Hooker will miss the rest of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s 27-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Hooker quickly confirmed his season was over via his Twitter account.

Was A Fun Year While It Lasted, Enjoyed Every Moment Of It. Appreciate All The Support And Love, In The Mean Time Starting This Journey For The Return . . . Stay Tuned.

PS: I WILL BE BACK!!!!

Hooker, the 15th overall pick in the April draft, suffered the season-ending injury while pursing Jaguars’ wide receiver Allen Hurns along the Jacksonville sideline. He remained on the field for a few minutes, then limped to the sideline.

In seven games, Hooker had a team-high three interceptions and 21 tackles.

He was one of four front-line players who were injured during the game and didn’t return: cornerback Rashaan Melvin (concussion), linebacker John Simon (stinger) and center Ryan Kelly (hamstring).

And it’s the latest injury to plague the team.

Quarterback Andrew Luck has yet to play and only practiced four times on a limited basis while rehabbing from January surgery on his right shoulder. Kelly missed the first four games with a broken foot.

Already on IR are guard Jack Mewhort (knee), tight end Erik Swope (knee), center Deyshawn Bond (quad), offensive tackle Denzelle Good (wrist) and linebacker Edwin Jackson (unknown injury).

Also, safety Clayton Geathers remains on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing neck surgery in March.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.