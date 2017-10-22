Mann Packing recalls vegetable products due to possible health risk
SALINAS, Calif. – Mann Packing, based out of California, has issued a nationwide recall of minimally processed vegetable products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
During a sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, a single positive result was found on one of Mann’s products. In response, the recall was put into effect.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging.
For recalled products distributed at retail and foodservice, product names, UPC codes and “best if used by” dates are listed below.
Consumers with further questions may contact Mann Packing on our 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681
See below for a complete list of all products affected:
|USA
|Archer Farms
|Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags
|‘085239343142
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags
|‘085239341148
|Broccoli Florets 12oz bags
|‘085239319147
|Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags
|‘085239339145
|Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags
|‘085239301142
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags
|‘085239193143
|Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags
|‘085239030141
|USA
|HEB
|Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags
|4122097508
|Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags
|4122097503
|Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|4122097505
|Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags
|4122097512
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags
|4122065112
|Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags
|4122017706
|Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags
|4122009327
|Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags
|4122032278
|Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags
|4122097501
|Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags
|4122083223
|Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags
|4122097504
|Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags
|4122097506
|USA
|Little Salad Bar
|Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|‘041498216030
|Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags
|‘041498216047
|USA
|Mann
|Mann’s Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags
|‘716519020308
|USA
|Mann
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags
|‘716519011009
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013072
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas
|‘716519067013
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013058
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013034
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags
|‘716519012174
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags
|‘716519010163
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013010
|Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags
|‘716519010354
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags
|‘716519012181
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013065
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020186
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags
|‘716519012150
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013041
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020155
|Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519088728
|Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519020490
|Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags
|‘716519000270
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray
|‘716519036897
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray
|‘716519036798
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray
|‘716519036941
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray
|‘716519036811
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036859
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 2-10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036958
|Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags
|‘716519013119
|Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags
|‘716519000416
|Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013089
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray
|‘716519014079
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|‘716519030113
|USA
|Mann Culinary Cuts
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags
|‘716519069017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas
|‘716519067013
|USA
|Mann’s Family Favorites
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags
|‘716519014031
|USA
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray
|‘716519020445
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray
|‘716519020483
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays
|‘716519014758
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray
|‘716519020582
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags
|‘716519020575
|USA
|Signature Farms
|Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays
|‘021130110964
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags
|‘021130984497
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags
|021130983407
|Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags
|021130983391
|Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags
|‘021130984459
|Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags
|‘021130983407
|Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags
|021130983322
|Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays
|‘021130299553
|Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays
|‘021130299553
|Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays
|‘021130299560
|Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags
|‘021130984466
|Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags
|021130983322
|Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays
|‘021130984282
|Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays
|‘021130984282
|USA
|Trader Joe’s
|Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags
|‘0058 6146
|USA
|Walmart
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags
|‘681131328852
|Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags
|‘681131122344
|Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|‘681131328845
|Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags
|‘681131148207
|Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags
|‘681131457460
|Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags
|‘681131091381
|Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags
|‘681131122320
|Super Blend, 10oz bags
|‘681131148368
|Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags
|‘681131457378
|USA
|Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM
|‘681131328791
|USA (Foodservice)
|Cross Valley Farms
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 2 lb bags
|Cauliflower Florets, 3 LB bags
|Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags
|Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags
|Mann
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags
|Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4×3 lb bags
|Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
|Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS
|Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags
|Sysco Natural
|Broccoli Cole Slaw 4×3 lb bags
|Canada
|Mann
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|(Foodservice)
|Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS