× Mann Packing recalls vegetable products due to possible health risk

SALINAS, Calif. – Mann Packing, based out of California, has issued a nationwide recall of minimally processed vegetable products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

During a sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, a single positive result was found on one of Mann’s products. In response, the recall was put into effect.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging.

For recalled products distributed at retail and foodservice, product names, UPC codes and “best if used by” dates are listed below.

Consumers with further questions may contact Mann Packing on our 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681

See below for a complete list of all products affected: