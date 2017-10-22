Bedford man found dead in Lawrence County holding cell

Posted 1:52 pm, October 22, 2017, by , Updated at 01:53PM, October 22, 2017

Reno Riggle

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a detainee in Lawrence County.

The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Reno R. Riggle was found dead in a holding cell around midnight Thursday.

An autopsy was conducted on the Bedford man Friday morning, but the results were not immediately available. Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play.

An internal investigation is also underway within the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

