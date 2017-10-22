× Authorities at Indiana State University investigating after shooting incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – According to our partner’s at WTHI, police are investigating a shooting incident on Indiana State’s campus Sunday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., an alert was sent to campus students and staff that said there was a shooting incident near Cromwell Hall.

Police told the station that the shooting victim is a 28-year-old non-student who is believed to be visiting campus.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials said two people are being interviewed in connection with the incident.

We will update this story once more information is available.