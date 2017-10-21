Pedestrian struck and killed on I-70 near Moorseville, ISP investigating

Posted 12:12 am, October 21, 2017, by

File image

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on I-70 Friday night.

This happened at around 10:19 p.m., and troopers are currently on the scene, trying to figure out what happened.

The individual that was hit was reported walking along the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 59.8 mile marker.

The Hendricks County Coroner and investigators are working on determining the identity of the victim.

We will update as more information becomes available.

