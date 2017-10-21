× 4-year-old, 22-month-old killed in Jennings County crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Friday afternoon, a two vehicle crash claimed the life of two Scipio, Indiana children.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to the crash on State Road 7 at County North.

Police say a gold 2004 Buick Sentry, driven by 36-year-old Mary F. Bailey was struck from behind by a black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a horse trailer.

Bailey’s vehicle was traveling northbound when it slowed down to turn westbound on County Road 900 North.

That’s when she was hit by 24-year-old Nicholas A. Fischvogt’s Silverado.

The force of the crash pushed Bailey’s vehicle off the west side of the roadway.

Bailey suffered serious injuries in the crash, and she was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

The two children were in the backseat.

4-year-old Kaylee Creamer and 22-month-old Allison Creamer suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

Kaylee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allison was transported to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital in North Vernon, where she later died.

After the crash, Fischvogt’s Silverado continued north before coming to a stop in the roadway.

63-year-old Nancy Palmer was a passenger in Fishvogt’s vehicle, and she was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital before being transported to Methodist Hospital.

She suffered serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and toxicology results are pending on both drivers.