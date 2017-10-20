× VP Mike Pence to return to Indiana Saturday for celebration of son’s marriage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Vice President Mike Pence is back home again in Indiana this weekend.

The vice president and his wife Karen will be at Brown County State Park on Saturday to attend a celebration of their son’s marriage. Michael and Sarah Pence were married after last year’s election at the Governor’s Mansion.

The wedding was a “small, little, intimate ceremony just for immediate family,” Pence said at the time as he was in transition from being Indiana’s governor to vice president, according to our partners at the IndyStar.

Michael is a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps.

The park’s property manager says the vice president’s visit Saturday should not impact regular visitors. This is his first trip to the Hoosier state since walking out of an Indianapolis Colts game on Oct. 8 due to national anthem protests.