Police seize drugs and guns, arrest 2 men after SWAT operation on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two men after confiscating drugs and guns from a home last week.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, SWAT officers entered a home in the 2300 block of North Capitol Avenue while serving a search warrant.

They detained Derryll Golder, 36, and Victor Holloway, 44. A search of the home turned up 5 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of marijuana, an FN PS30 5.7×28 rifle and a .40-caliber Taurus handgun.

IMPD said Golder confessed to dealing drugs out of the home during an interview. He was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Police arrested Holloway on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.