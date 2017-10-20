× Police: Man arrested on indecent exposure charge after Kokomo incident caught on camera

KOKOMO, Ind. – A man caught on camera exposing himself to two young girls in Kokomo turned himself in this week, police say.

Bryan K. Rippy, 54, Tipton, was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure in connection with the October incident.

Surveillance footage showed two 11-year-old girls playing at a used car dealership on U.S. 931 when an SUV pulled up. A man got out and began walking around, going from car to car as he approached the girls. Minutes later, footage showed the man crouching; he appeared to touch himself inappropriately.

The man, later identified as Rippy, got within about 20 yards of the girls. After the girls left, Rippy got into his vehicle and drove off, police said.

About an hour after the incident, the girls returned to the business to leave behind a painted “kindness rock” aimed at spreading kindness to strangers. The car lot owner said he only reviewed surveillance footage at the business because he wondered who left the rock outside his shop.

Rippy was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Howard County Jail. He bonded out in the afternoon.

Video from our previous story: