Police arrest Bloomington man on OWI charge in connection with fatal motorcycle crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man was arrested and charged with OWI in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash.

Travis Wall, 36, faces preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and driving while suspended causing death.

Police say the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thursday on North Walnut Street between North Old Ind. 37 and Blue Ridge Drive.

Wall was traveling southbound when he drove his car across the center line and hit a motorcycle in the northbound lane, police say.

Russell Stephen, 50, of Martinsville was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

Police say Wall failed dexterity tests at the scene, and he submitted to a blood draw.

“We believe it was likely methamphetamines,” Capt. Steve Kellams told the Herald Times.