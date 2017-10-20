× Pacers’ Turner out for next two games

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers’ starting center Myles Turner will miss the team’s next two games with a concussion and sore neck.

Turner was injured in the Pacers’ season-opening win to the Nets on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The third-year pro stayed in the game, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Once Turner’s symptoms subside, he’ll enter the NBA’s concussion protocol.

The Pacers host the Blazers Friday, then play their first road game Saturday night at Miami. Domantas Sabonis should get the start in Turner’s place.