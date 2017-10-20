Madison County robotics team pleads for burglars to return stolen equipment

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A high school robotics team in Madison County is scrambling after their equipment was stolen right before the state robotics competition.

Team Robo is made up of about 20 students from various high schools in Madison County that are interested in robotics. They are one of 24 teams competing in the FRC Robotics competition CAGE match at Southport High School in Indianapolis on Saturday

Kevin Rockhill is a mentor for the team. He says a computer and drive station, like what you see in the pictures, were stolen from a mentor’s house from a truck parked near Van Buskirk Road in Anderson.

The drive station is what students use to control the robots.

The students built a makeshift drive station last night, but they won’t even know if it works until they compete tomorrow in the state competition.

The students and mentors say they just want the equipment back before the competition on Saturday, no questions asked.

If you have information about the stolen computer and drive station, please call 765-203-2330.