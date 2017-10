× IMPD at scene of shooting at south side Kroger

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a shooting at a Kroger on the south side.

They were dispatched to the Kroger in the 4200 block of S. East St. just after 8:30 p.m.

Dispatch confirms the shooting was inside the Kroger and a person was shot.

Police confirm they have stopped a vehicle and apprehended a person of interest. They are currently being interviewed.

