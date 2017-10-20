Highs in the 70s stick around through the weekend, but a big pattern change takes place next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will run 10-15 degrees above average today with abundant sunshine and light winds. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 70s across central Indiana.

Tonight will be very pleasant for Football Friday Night. Winds will remain light, temperatures will drop through the 60s with clear skies.

We'll see PEAK fall colors conditions across the state this weekend and the majority of the weekend will be dry.

Saturday will be completely dry with a few high clouds moving in late in the day. Sunday will feature more clouds than sun, but we'll be dry through mid-afternoon. By Sunday evening, we could see some showers and thunderstorms move in from the west. Those showers will continue through Monday morning.

If you're headed out to the Colts game on Sunday, you will be DRY for the party on Georgia Street on Sunday morning. Conditions will stay dry as folks are filtering into Lucas Oil for the 1pm kickoff, but as the game lets out, it is possible that we'll have a couple T-showers around.

Next week will be completely different. We'll see a major cool down with highs in the 50s along with daily rain chances through mid-week.