High School Preview: sectionals kickoff tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s IHSAA football tournament time!

After nine weeks of exciting action, the road to Lucas Oil Stadium begins in earnest.

Class 6A schools have a bye and won’t begin postseason play for another week. The bulk of 5A teams also get the week off to prepare for the playoffs.

One of the top offenses in the state is back in action in sectional 13, as 8-1 Decatur Central, ranked 3rd in the state plays host to a Plainfield team they defeated 63-28 a month ago. The high-flying Hawks have become a scoring machine behind quarterback Bryce Jefferson and the Tracy brothers, Larry and Tyrone.

Elsewhere in 5A, Sectional 15 pits 2nd ranked 8-1 Columbus East visiting a 4-5 Seymour team they knocked off easily, 44-6 last month.

In 4A, Lebanon visits Pendleton Heights in a match-up that pits schools with a combined record of 13-5.

The top battles in 3A, a great private school rematch pits 5-4 Brebeuf at 6-3 Guerin Catholic, the Braves and Golden Eagles have a feisty relationship that covers all sports. Guerin would love some payback after losing to Brebeuf 21-7 two weeks ago. In another 3A contest, unbeaten Danville visits 7-2 South Vermillion. The Sagamore conference champions have allowed just two touchdowns over the last month and are primed to make a great run.

A few other games of note include 6-3 Heritage Christian at 8-1 Milan in 2A and in 1A, winless Rockville visits 2-7 Turkey Run. What makes the match-up interesting is that both schools will consolidate with each other next year as the Parke Heritage Wolves.