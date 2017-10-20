× Colts place Robert Turbin on IR; Clayton Geathers expected to practice next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts lost a significant player, but another is closer to returning.

Running back Robert Turbin has been placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a dislocated left elbow and a shoulder injury in Monday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. To compensate for the loss of Turbin, the team elevated Josh Ferguson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Chuck Pagano initially said Friday the team wouldn’t decide how to handle Turbin’s situation until he received a second medical opinion on his injuries Monday.

While Turbin is out of the mix, Clayton Geathers will take the next step on his comeback from March neck surgery. The veteran safety, who remains on the physically unable to perform list, is expected to practice for the first time Wednesday on a limited, non-contact basis.

“Should be back out there which would be a great lift. Great for him, great for our team,’’ Pagano said. “I’m sure it’ll be a week of (non-contact) and another week of practice. Get him integrated back in to the contact stuff.’’

Initially, he added, Geathers will participate in a “lot of controlled stuff. We’ll take out time with him and ease him back into things.’’

Geathers, a 2015 fourth-round draft pick, has appeared in 24 games, 11 as a starter. He started nine games last season before suffering a neck injury against the Tennessee Titans in week 10.

Who’s out?:

Pagano ruled quarterback Andrew Luck (right shoulder) and linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring) out of Sunday’s game with Jacksonville.

A player worth monitoring is Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. The rookie ranks second in the NFL in rushing with 596 yards, but suffered an injury to his right ankle late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Colts have approached their week of practice with the idea Fournette will play, but he did not practice this week.

Roster move:

The team addressed the loss of Turbin by signing Ferguson to the active roster from the practice squad.

“He’s been here,’’ Pagano said. “We know him, he knows our system. He’s been away for a while, but he knows what’s going on.’’

Ferguson signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and appeared in all 16 games. He was waived-injured in September.