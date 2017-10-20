× Colts’ notebook: Second medical opinion will determine fate of Robert Turbin

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts might be losing one significant player, but another is closer to returning.

Running back Robert Turbin is getting a second opinion Monday to assess the severity of the dislocated left elbow and shoulder injury he sustained at Tennessee. The results will determine whether the team places him on the season-ending injured reserve list or carries him on the active roster until he regains his health.

“You don’t want to lose anybody,’’ Pagano said Friday. “At the same time, with where we’re at and if it’s a long period of time with rehab . . . we’ll know more Monday.’’

While Turbin is at least temporarily out of the mix, Clayton Geathers will take the next step on his comeback from March neck surgery. The veteran safety, who remains on the physically unable to perform list, is expected to practice for the first time Wednesday on a limited, non-contact basis.

“Should be back out there which would be a great lift. Great for him, great for our team,’’ Pagano said. “I’m sure it’ll be a week of (non-contact) and another week of practice. Get him integrated back in to the contact stuff.’’

Initially, he added, Geathers will participate in a “lot of controlled stuff. We’ll take out time with him and ease him back into things.’’

Geathers, a 2015 fourth-round draft pick, has appeared in 24 games, 11 as a starter. He started nine games last season before suffering a neck injury against the Tennessee Titans in week 10.

Who’s out?:

Pagano ruled quarterback Andrew Luck (right shoulder), linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring) and Turbin (elbow) out of Sunday’s game with Jacksonville.

A player worth monitoring is Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. The rookie ranks second in the NFL in rushing with 596 yards, but suffered an injury to his right ankle late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Colts have approached their week of practice with the idea Fournette will play, but he did not practice this week.

Possible roster move:

The team might address their running back situation to compensate for Turbin’s loss. It signed Josh Ferguson to the practice squad this week, and might elevate him to the active roster.

“He’s been here,’’ Pagano said of Ferguson. “We know him, he knows our system. He’s been away for a while, but he knows what’s going on.’’

Ferguson signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and appeared in all 16 games. He was waived-injured in September.