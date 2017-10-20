Being Blue: Meet the man behind the Colts’ Mascot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- It’s a full-time job that requires strength, flexibility and some sweet dance moves.

But being Blue the Mascot is about much more than that. Behind the mask is a father of two, trying to make a big difference here in the Hoosier State.

Trey Mock first caught the mascot fever during his time at Auburn University as Aubie the Tiger. From there, a stint with the Atlanta Falcons, then the Buffalo Bills followed, before he landed this gig in the Circle City.

“I think people weren’t really sure about it, especially when it’s a 7-foot, electric blue horse you’re introducing for the first time,” he said.

It didn’t take long for fans both young and old to embrace the furry friend.

“We do a 145 school shows a year. We typically do two of them a day.”

But it’s not all fun and games. The 36-year-old has already torn his rotator cuff and this summer, he had double knee replacement surgery. He didn’t miss a beat, though, and was on the sidelines, for the home opener, doing what he does best.

“It’s freeing, there’s no walls. I’m not worried about somebody judging me. I’m not fearful of anything. I can just got out and be my pure self.”

So what’s next for one of the most recognizable mascots in the NFL? Mocks isn’t sure. With 12 seasons under his belt, he’s says the future is looking, blue.

“I think if you’re looking towards the next thing, I don’t know if you can pour yourself into the thing you’re currently doing. That’s what I’m trying to focus on being the best Blue for the state of Indiana.”

The mascot program did just get an intern, who has helped out with some appearances.

That’s allowed Mock to spend some his young children and wife who is a former Colts cheerleader.