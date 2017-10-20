A mild weekend ahead before a major cool down

Hoosiers will enjoy a sunny Saturday with September-like highs in the 70s.

A new weather pattern will emerge for the second half of the weekend.

Clouds will increase early Sunday and scattered showers will develop late Sunday. We’ll have a daily chance for rain through  Wednesday morning.

After several days with waves of moderate to heavy rain, much cooler air will move in for next week.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

Expect a mild Saturday.

Clouds will increase Sunday.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s Sunday.

Showers are likely Monday.

Rain will continue, with much cooler temperatures, through Tuesday.

Rain will end Wednesday.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain are likely next week.

