Uranus will be visible with the naked eye in Indiana Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s a great day for space enthusiasts! Astronomers and stargazers will be able to see Uranus without a telescope in Indiana tonight.

According to NASA, Uranus reaches opposition tonight. That means that Earth will move between Uranus and the sun in its orbit, so Uranus will be opposite the sun in our sky. Because of this, Uranus will be at its closest point to earth tonight.

Uranus will be visible for most of the night, and it will reach its highest point in the sky around midnight local time, according to In-The-Sky.org.

For central Indiana residents, it will be visible from 8:46 p.m. to 6:11 a.m. Luckily, skies are expected to be clear tonight, so you should be able to see Uranus with the naked eye. According to NASA, you should definitely be able to see it with binoculars at the very least.

Uranus is the seventh planet from the sun. It’s located in the constellation Pisces, and it has a blue-green hue.