The dry sunny stretch continues through Saturday before rain moves in late Sunday and we turn much colder next week

The stretch of GORGEOUS weather continues! Today our temperatures will run about 10 degrees above the average with abundant sunshine, low humidity and light winds.

We’ll get even warmer on Friday and Saturday with lots of sun and highs near 80.

Sunday is our transition day. We’ll get some showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west toward the evening hours, but the majority of the day will be dry.

If you’re headed to the Colts game on Sunday, you will be DRY on Georgia Street in the morning and as you filter into Lucas Oil for the 1pm kickoff. By 4-5pm in the afternoon, a few spot T-showers will be possible across the area.

Next week will be much different! A secondary front will move across the area on Tuesday and by then we’ll only see highs in the 50s along with daily rain chances.