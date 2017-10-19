× NDOT pursuing a broad interstate tolling program for state

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Traveling around Indiana for Hoosiers and others may become costlier in the years ahead if an announced proposal by the Indiana Department of Transportation goes through.

On Tuesday INDOT announced that they have requested proposals from firms interested in developing a plan and doing other preparatory work for implementing a toll road system throughout the state which would include the Indianapolis metro area.

The state is considering five corridors for tolling: I-94 from Illinois to Michigan; I-65 in the northern part of the state from I-90 south to I-465 and then south from I-465 to the Ohio River; I-70 from the Illinois state line to I-465, then from I-465 on the east side to the Ohio state line. It is also considering tolling in Indianapolis metro area.

Tolling of an interstate highway, bridge or tunnel is regulated by federal law and requires Federal Highway Administration approval.

The FHA commented that “”INDOT anticipates pursuing a broad interstate bridge tolling program.”

It is not known when the exact implementation of the tolling would begin as the FHA and INDOT would both have to review the collected data from the study done by the chosen firm which would look at a traffic and revenue analysis that will, among other things, consider the economic impact of tolling as well as its economic feasibility and the optimal toll rates. The study will also contemplate ways to mitigate the impact of tolling on commuters and other local and in-state drivers.