Michigan kindergartner empties piggy bank to help classmates get milk

ISHPEMING, Mich.– A young girl who wanted to help her friend at snack time by paying for her milk went on to help her entire class.

A few weeks ago, a 5-year-old girl named Sunshine emptied her piggy bank and started counting the money, according to CBS News. Her grandmother Jackie Oelfke thought something was up because “nobody touches the piggy bank.”

When she saw her granddaughter putting the coins and bills into a plastic bag, and then into her backpack, she asked what she was doing with the money.

Sunshine replied that she was taking it to school for her friend who needed it.

“I’m going to take it for milk money. I’m taking it for my friend Layla,” she told CBS News. “She doesn’t get milk — her mom doesn’t have milk money and I do.”

Oelfke said her heart sank and melted at the same time. The young girl’s mother is a drug addict who has been in and out of prison, so Sunshine was raised in a non-traditional household.

Oelfke said she’d never told her she can’t do something. She and Sunshine met with her teacher at Birchview Elementary School and Sunshine handed over $30 from her piggy bank.

CBS News reports a carton of milk costs $0.45, and there are about 10 kids in the class who don’t get any. For every child in the class of 20 to get milk every day, it would cost about $180 a month.

Oelfke later posted an emotional video to Facebook about her granddaughter’s act.

After the video was posted, people started offering to donate to Sunshine’s cause. A GoFundMe page was created and they hoped to raise about $700 to cover milk for the semester.

CBS News reports the page raised more than $1,000 in a week, enough for every student in Sunshine’s class to have the option to get free milk during snack time for the rest of the year.

“Guess what! My whole class got milk today,” Sunshine said. “Layla now has milk money.”

Since then, the page has gone on to raise more than $9,000.

Oelfke said Sunshine doesn’t understand the huge impact she’s had, “but now she knows she can do whatever she puts her mind to.”