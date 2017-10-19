× Man arrested in connection with two women found dead in burning car on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man in connection with the murders of two women found in a burning car on the west side of Indianapolis last month.

Tywan James was arrested in Lake County for the murders of Martina Webb and Aliyah Igartua on September 30.

Police began investigating their deaths after someone reported a burning car just after midnight behind an abandoned house in the 1600 block of Goodlet Avenue, northeast of 16th and Tibbs Avenue.

Neighbors in the area said they heard a car pull up, and then another vehicle sped away shortly before they noticed the flames.

When fire crews arrived, they found Webb and Igartua dead inside the car. Both women are from Gary.

The Marion County Coroner ruled both victims died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to court documents, the women were in Indianapolis to visit Webb’s boyfriend. They went to a family gathering at his aunt’s house to honor a homicide victim later that evening. At some point in the night, her boyfriend left to meet another girl he was dating.

Investigators later discovered that the other woman he was dating owned a white Yukon, the same vehicle witnesses reported seeing follow the victim’s car into the alley where their bodies were found.

After he left, Webb got into an argument with James who was also at the family gathering. They was also a large group of women that acted like they wanted to fight Webb and Igartua. The argument escalated, and a witness said James was “unreasonably upset.”

James walked up to her car and shot her through the open window. A witness reported hearing more shots, and then she saw James running back down the street. She heard Webb’s boyfriend yell, “She’s dead! She’s dead!” The witness looked into the car and saw Webb was dead. Igartua’s body was no longer in the car.

At that point in time, an unidentified man got into Webb’s car and drove off with her. Je later returned and said, “It’s cool. It’s good. She’s good.”

James was charged with two counts of murder on Monday. He was arrested in Hammond on Wednesday, and he is awaiting extradition back to Marion County.