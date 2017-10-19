Johnson County Sheriff’s Office searching for white SUV believed to be stolen

Posted 4:37 pm, October 19, 2017, by

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman claims her SUV was stolen on Thursday afternoon from the parking lot of Johnson Memorial Hospital in Franklin.

Police were dispatched to the hospital at around 12:40 p.m. on the report of a vehicle theft and met with Christina Pryor, of Shelbyville.

Pryor, an employee at the hospital, said she parked the vehicle in lot G which is in the southwest parking lot area outside of the surgery center.

She told police she parked it just before 8:30 a.m.

Pryor stated she did not have her keys on her and believes she left them in the SUV.

The vehicle is a 2014 white Ford Escape with license plate number YDP775. It has tinted windows and an ACRA Automotive sticker on the rear.

There were various personal items of Pryor’s inside the vehicle.

If located, please call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 317-736-9155.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s