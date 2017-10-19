× INDOT pursuing a broad interstate tolling program for state

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Traveling around Indiana for Hoosiers and others may become costlier in the years ahead if an announced proposal by the Indiana Department of Transportation goes through.

On Tuesday INDOT announced that the agency requested proposals from firms interested in developing a plan and doing other preparatory work for implementing a toll road system throughout the state that would include the Indianapolis metro area.

The state is considering five corridors for tolling: I-94 from Illinois to Michigan; I-65 in the northern part of the state from I-90 south to I-465 and then south from I-465 to the Ohio River; I-70 from the Illinois state line to I-465, then from I-465 on the east side to the Ohio state line. It is also considering tolling in Indianapolis metro area.

Tolling of an interstate highway, bridge or tunnel is regulated by federal law and requires Federal Highway Administration approval.

The FHA commented that “INDOT anticipates pursuing a broad interstate bridge tolling program.”

It is not known when the exact implementation of the tolling would begin. The FHA and INDOT will both have to review the study done by the chosen firm that would weigh the economic impact of tolling, economic feasibility and optimal toll rates. The study will also explore ways to mitigate the impact of tolling on commuters and other local and in-state drivers.