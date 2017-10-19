× Indiana man assumes police came to apartment complex to arrest him, surrenders

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man at an apartment complex in Vanderburgh County after he surrendered – except police weren’t actually looking for him.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to the 2900 block of Jefferson Avenue on the afternoon of Friday, October 13 for an unrelated run, when Adam Rankin, 47, came out of an adjacent apartment. He immediately dropped to the ground and put his hands behind his back.

Police say he assumed they were there to arrest him, so they did. They had no idea who he was, but they put him in handcuffs until they could figure out who he was.

Rankin told police he had warrants for petitions to revoke his bond in two pending cases. Police searched him and found a legend drug, meth, syringes and paraphernalia.

Police transported him to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections for the warrants and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.