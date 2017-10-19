Indiana man assumes police came to apartment complex to arrest him, surrenders

Posted 9:13 am, October 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:24AM, October 19, 2017

Adam Rankin

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man at an apartment complex in Vanderburgh County after he surrendered – except police weren’t actually looking for him.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to the 2900 block of Jefferson Avenue on the afternoon of Friday, October 13 for an unrelated run, when Adam Rankin, 47, came out of an adjacent apartment. He immediately dropped to the ground and put his hands behind his back.

Police say he assumed they were there to arrest him, so they did. They had no idea who he was, but they put him in handcuffs until they could figure out who he was.

Rankin told police he had warrants for petitions to revoke his bond in two pending cases. Police searched him and found a legend drug, meth, syringes and paraphernalia.

Police transported him to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections for the warrants and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s